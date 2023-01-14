CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen

Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen believes implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) could reduce the role of minorities in the country, while encouraging majoritarian forces.

In an interview with PTI, he said India’s father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi had worked for a “just polity, and a good sense of national identity”, for all sections of society.

"As far as I can see, one of BJP's purposes (by implementing CAA) is to reduce the role of minorities and make them less important and, in a direct and indirect way, increase the role of the Hindu majoritarian forces in India and to that extent undermine the minorities,” the economist said.