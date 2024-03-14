Cabinet approves 3 pacts with Bhutan as part of India's Neighbourhood First Policy

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, 13 March gave its approval for the signing of three MoUs between India and Bhutan, covering the supply of petroleum products, energy efficiency, and cooperation in food safety measures.

The MoU on the supply of petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) and related products from India to Bhutan will promote bilateral trade in the hydrocarbon sector and ensure a secured and long-term supply of petroleum products to Bhutan.

The MoU will be a strategic fit as an Energy Bridge in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy, an official statement issued after the Cabinet meeting said.

Since exports play a crucial role in realising Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the MoU will also give thrust towards self-reliant India, it added.

The second MoU was signed between India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Bhutan's Ministry of Energy.

As part of this MoU, India aims to assist Bhutan in enhancing energy efficiency in the household sector by promoting the star labelling programme developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. The formulation of building codes, to suit the climate condition of Bhutan, will be facilitated based on India's experience. The creation of a pool of energy professionals in Bhutan is envisaged by institutionalising the training of energy auditors.