Cabinet nod for Census 2027: Rs 11,718 cr sanctioned, 30 lakh enumerators to be involved

In a landmark decision set to reshape the country’s demographic and social-data landscape, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved Rs 11,718 crore for the Census of India 2027, which will include caste enumeration for the first time and will mark the transition to India’s first fully digital Census.

Briefing reporters after the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet had cleared the proposal for what will be the 16th Census since Independence, an exercise deferred from 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Approximately 30 lakh enumerators will be deployed nationwide, making it one of the largest digitally supported field operations in the world.

The minister confirmed that the Census will be carried out in two major phases:

House-listing and housing census from April-September 2026

Population enumeration (PE) in February 2027

For Ladakh, and the snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the population enumeration will take place earlier, in September 2026.

Calling it a “first-ever digital census”, Vaishnaw said enumerators would visit households with dedicated mobile applications for data collection, available on both Android and iOS. The digital infrastructure is expected to generate 1.02 crore human days of employment, supported by around 18,600 technical personnel engaged at local levels over roughly 550 days.

A new Houselisting Block (HLB) Creator web map application has also been developed to aid charge officers in field operations.

Vaishnaw emphasised that the digital census ecosystem has been designed as a “very robust system” with all applicable personal data protection safeguards. “Data of the micro-level will be collected from each household and a macro picture will be present. Individual data will be kept confidential while the macro-level data of the Census will be published,” he noted.