Cabinet nod to merger of 3 municipal corporations in Delhi

The union cabinet on Tuesday approved unification of the three municipal corporations in the capital.



Sources said that the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the unification of three municipal corporations to one Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and a bill for this will be tabled in Parliament this week.



"Today union cabinet approved the unification of three municipal corporations - North, South and East" to one MCD. A bill for the three corporations is likely to be tabled in Parliament on March 24 or 25. After unification of three corporations approved by the Parliament, Delhi will have one mayor in place of the existing three," sources said.