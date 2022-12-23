CAG flags 'irregularities' in Lalit Kala Akademi; 'wrong and fabricated', says art institution

Alleging that Vadela himself travelled to Mexico in 2019 without any approval from the competent authorities, the report suggested, "An ex-post facto sanction may be obtained from the ministry or the amount may be recovered from the concerned official."



It also indicated irregularities in appointment of an assistant programme officer (APO) and said that the present APO doesn't fulfil the eligibility conditions.



Vedala dismissed all allegations and said that there is no corruption in LKA. He defended the LKA's decision in all the matters and said that everything has been done as per the norms.



"Government organisations give utilisation certificates late. We are in the process of getting those certificates. Where is corruption in that? The APO's appointment is as per the recruitment rules. There is no violation in anything," Vedala said.



When asked that the CAG's audit observation has questioned the hiring and deployment of vehicles worth Rs 54.76 lakh from 2016-17 to 2021-22 without adopting limited/open tender enquiry, Vedala said, "If we are doing programmes and if our staff are going here and there to achieve objectives of Lalit Kala Akademi on various projects like doing visual arts camps, can't we hire vehicles? Are the staff not eligible to go here and there to get the work done?"



Situated in New Delhi, LKA was inaugurated on August 5, 1954 by the then education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to promote visual arts. Three years later in 1957, it was registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 and at present it has seven other centres in the country.