CAG slams Bihar govt for failing to utilise funds under 'Namami Gange' programme

Reacting to the CAG report, Shambhunath Pandey, the convenor (south Bihar) of Ganga Samagra -- an organisation that creates awareness among masses about the importance of cleaning Ganga -- said, "The river along with her many tributaries has been the source of physical and spiritual sustenance of Indian civilization. Her well-being is of prime national concern. The matter should be taken up seriously.



Despite repeated attempts, Tarkishore Prasad, Bihar deputy chief minister who also holds the portfolio of Urban Development and Housing department (UDHD), was not available for his comment.



BUIDCO managing director Dharmendra Singh, on his part, said, "I have not received the CAG report so far. But we will soon complete the construction and strengthening works of all STPs very soon."