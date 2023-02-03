Cal HC asks CBI to find out why work related to teacher recruitment outsourced to pvt firm

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to file a report before it within seven days on why confidential work of the West Bengal Primary Education Board related to the recruitment of teachers was outsourced to a private company.

Hearing a petition in connection with alleged irregularities in the appointment of primary teachers in state government-sponsored and aided schools, the court also directed the agency to find out the mode of selection of the company.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday to file the report by February 10 as to why the confidential work of the Board was outsourced to M/s. S.Basu Roy and Co.