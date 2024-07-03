Calcutta HC adjourns hearing on governor's suit against Mamata

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit by West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose against chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over alleged comments made by her and some other TMC leaders.

The matter will come up for hearing once Bose's lawyer takes appropriate steps on issues pointed out by the court, justice Krishna Rao directed.

Bose had filed a defamation case against Banerjee on 28 June, a day after she claimed women complained to her that they were afraid to visit Raj Bhavan, the governor's official residence.

Claiming that baseless allegations were being made against the governor, Bose’s lawyer also prayed for an interim injunction on further statements by the defendants in the defamation suit.

Noting that the suit was filed on the basis of news reports, justice Rao pointed out to Bose's counsel that publications referred to in the suit have not been made party to it. The counsel for Bose prayed for leave to take appropriate steps, the court noted in its order.