Calcutta HC allows minor rape victim to terminate 24-week pregnancy

The Calcutta High Court on Monday permitted a minor gang-rape victim to get her 24-week pregnancy terminated.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya gave the direction after studying the report of the medical board formed after a directive from the same bench on August 17 to ascertain feasibility for termination of pregnancy.

Justice Bhattacharya also said that if the local government hospital at Tamluk in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, where the victim is resident, does not have the adequate facility for the same, the termination of pregnancy should be conducted at the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata at the earliest.