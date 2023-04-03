Calcutta HC directs WB govt to file report on Shibpur violence

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to file a comprehensive report on violence at Shibpur in Howrah during and after the Ramnavami procession there on March 30.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari moved a PIL seeking an NIA investigation into the violence alleging that bombs were hurled in the violence and also prayed for the deployment of central forces for ensuring security in the area.

Advocate General SN Mookherjee, representing the state, submitted that the situation at Shibpur is under control.