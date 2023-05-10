Calcutta HC orders yet another NIA probe in West Bengal

Justice Mantha, on Wednesday, observed that although the post-mortem reports suggest that the bullets which killed Sarkar and Burman were fired from highly improvised firearms, the CID sleuths were unable to identify the nature of the firearms used on the day.



Justice Mantha, also expressed ire over the role of West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC), which was assigned the task of parallel probe in the matter. He observed that WBHRC's findings were based just on the inputs given by the district magistrate and the district police superintendent, which proves how reluctant the commission was in the matter. He also directed the state government to immediately arrange for compensation for the victims in the clashes.