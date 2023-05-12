Calcutta HC refuses immunity to Abhishek Banerjee from CBI questioning

However, on Friday Justice Sinha turned down the plea and in a way upheld the order by Justice Gangopadhyay's order allowing CBI to question Banerjee in the matter.



Banerjee's counsel argued that if a protection from questioning is not allowed then there is every possibility of CBI taking any cohesive step. However, refusing to accept that argument Justice Sinha observed that since the court will remain open on a 24x7 basis, there will be scope for approaching the court any time.



During the first hearing in the matter at her bench earlier this week, Justice Sinha had observed that Banerjee should cooperate with the probe.



"No one is above investigation. Please cooperate in the process of investigation. What is the problem there," Justice Sinha had told Banerjee's counsel.