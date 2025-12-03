Calcutta HC reinstates 32,000 teachers, Mamata hails ‘humanitarian’ relief

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday celebrated a major reprieve for thousands of primary school teachers after the Calcutta High Court scrapped an earlier judgment that had voided 32,000 appointments over alleged irregularities. She praised the ruling as a “humanitarian” intervention that spares families from sudden financial ruin.

The decision comes amid years of turmoil surrounding teacher recruitments in the state, with the sector repeatedly rocked by allegations of fraud. Only in April, the Supreme Court had struck down nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching appointments in state-run and state-aided institutions, citing a tainted selection process.

This time, however, a division bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Reetabrata Kumar Mitra took a different view, holding that the single bench’s sweeping cancellation could not be sustained since irregularities were not proven across the board. The judges noted the severe consequences of abruptly terminating staff who have been teaching since their 2016 recruitment, many of them having qualified through the 2014 Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET).

Speaking in Malda, Banerjee said the ruling had eased the “anxiety of thousands” and aligned with the state’s aim to create — not destroy — employment. “The judges have viewed the issue through a humanitarian lens,” she said. “It is not right to rush to court every time to snatch away someone’s livelihood.”