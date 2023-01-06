Calcutta HC removes bar on cohesive action against Maneka Gambhir

A single- judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday removed the existing bar on Enforcement Directorate (ED) from taking any cohesive action, including the arrest, against Maneka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress' national general secretary and party MP, Abhishek Banerjee.



Last year the ED summoned Gambhir to the agency's headquarter in New Delhi for questioning in the cattle and coal scam cases in West Bengal. She then approached Calcutta High Court's single- judge bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, who granted Gambhir's prayer for being questioned by the Central agency sleuths at Kolkata only. Justice Bhattacharya also gave her an interim protection from any cohesive action including arrest by ED.