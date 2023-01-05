Calcutta HC upholds dismissal of 59 primary teachers

Of them, dismissal of 53 from service was upheld on a December 23 order and the loss of job of another 140 was confirmed on an order of January 4.



Noting severe irregularities in appointments of teachers by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on petitions by candidates who claimed to have been denied jobs despite having qualified the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered a CBI investigation in the matter.



He had also ordered termination of jobs of 269 primary teachers who were found to have got the jobs through manipulation of marks and ranks in the results of the TET.



The petitioners before the single bench had alleged that although they appeared for TET-2014, no list containing the marks of candidates and indicating their respective merit positions was ever published, and that an additional panel of 273 candidates was prepared illegally, who were granted one additional mark, out of over 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the TET.



It was claimed that by dint of this one additional mark, 269 candidates out of the 273 got qualified for the job of teachers and subsequently got appointments.