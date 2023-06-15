Calcutta HC's division bench upholds order on central agency probe in municipalities job scam case

Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee on Thursday upheld an earlier order of a single-judge bench for a central agency probe in the multi-crore municipalities recruitment scam in West Bengal.



While upholding the earlier order, the division bench observed that the school recruitment case and municipal recruitment case are interlinked.



"Same individuals are involved in both cases. Such scams have left the younger generation highly disillusioned. Hence, there is no alternative to the central agency probe in the matter. The direction of the single-judge bench was appropriate. The corruption was meant for illegally earning money. This case had an impact on the lives of the common people," the division bench observed.