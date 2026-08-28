Calcutta High Court declines urgent hearing on 2 September protest plea
Court permits the organisation to file its petition but refuses to take it up immediately
The Calcutta High Court on Friday declined to hear urgently a petition seeking permission to organise a demonstration on 2 September against alleged deletions from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision exercise.
The proposed protest also concerns delays in the hearing of appeals before tribunals.
A lawyer representing Sangrami Ganamancha sought permission to file the petition and requested that it be taken up immediately.
Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya refused the request for an urgent hearing, saying the matter would be listed in the ordinary course after the petition was filed.
The organisation said more than 5,000 people were expected to participate in the demonstration.
During the proceedings, Justice Bhattacharyya questioned why the petitioner had not approached the court earlier when the protest was scheduled for 2 September.
The judge observed that a petitioner could not claim an urgent hearing as a matter of right after failing to file the case in time.
With PTI inputs