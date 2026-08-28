Calcutta High Court declines urgent hearing on 2 September protest plea

The Calcutta High Court on Friday declined to hear urgently a petition seeking permission to organise a demonstration on 2 September against alleged deletions from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

The proposed protest also concerns delays in the hearing of appeals before tribunals.

A lawyer representing Sangrami Ganamancha sought permission to file the petition and requested that it be taken up immediately.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya refused the request for an urgent hearing, saying the matter would be listed in the ordinary course after the petition was filed.