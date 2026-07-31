Calcutta HC sets up 5 fast-track courts for NEET paper leak cases

In a significant move aimed at restoring faith in the country’s examination system, the Calcutta High Court has paved the way for faster trials in NEET paper leak cases by designating five dedicated fast-track courts to exclusively handle offences linked to examination fraud.

The special courts — three in Kolkata and two in Port Blair — will focus on cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, with the objective of ensuring swift hearings and timely verdicts in one of the most closely watched education-related controversies in recent years.

According to the court’s administrative order, the designated courts are expected to complete trials and pronounce final judgments preferably within three months from the filing of charge sheets, bringing a sharper sense of urgency to the proceedings.

The decision comes against the backdrop of widespread outrage over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process, which triggered student protests across the country and intensified the debate over the transparency and credibility of competitive exams.

The controversy prompted the government to strengthen its legal response to examination fraud, treating paper leaks as organised criminal activities capable of affecting the future of millions of aspirants. The move also follows a broader push towards setting up mechanisms for faster prosecution of those accused of compromising public examinations.