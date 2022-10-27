Calling girl 'item' is derogatory, used to objectify her with sexual intent: Mumbai court

The acts of the accused were obviously done with a sexual intent as the word item when used to address a girl is only used to objectify her sexually and nothing else, the judge said.



The court further said leniency could not be shown to the accused as the case related to the harassment of a minor girl on the street.



"Such offences need to be dealt with a heavy hand as a lesson needs to be meted out to such roadside Romeos, in order to protect women from their uncalled-for behaviour, it said.



On July 14, 2015, when the victim was returning from school, the accused accosted her and called her an "item".



When the girl asked the man not to harass her, he started abusing her and pulled her hair. She then called the police helpline number 100 and sought help.



The police reached the spot but the accused fled.



The girl went home and informed her father following which a complaint was lodged at Sakinaka police station in Mumbai.



The accused was subsequently arrested and released on bail.