Callousness, greed responsible for the bridge collapse, not tech: IIT-D experts

T.R. Sreekrishnan, Deputy Director, IIT Delhi, said that the failure of technology or lack of technology is not at all the reason for the collapse of the Morbi bridge or other such accidents.



According to Sreekrishnan, India has the best technology available for construction. All that is needed for good construction is that the existing technology is properly implemented. "Accidents like Morbi are the result of human greed and carelessness. Lack of technology cannot be blamed for this," he asserted.



"If the construction or renovation work is done while following all the rules and regulations, then such accidents would not happen," he added.