Calls double to DCW since Truecaller started displaying women's helpline number

Since the Truecaller app has started displaying Delhi Commission for Women's helpline number on its homepage, the numbers of calls received by the commission has doubled, a statement said on Wednesday.





On March 7, Truecaller App started displaying the women's safety helpline number -181 - on its dialler, as part of its campaign on preventing crimes against women and girls - under the #ItsNotOk.



As soon as the women's helpline 181 number was displayed on the homepage of the call blocking app, the Delhi Commission of Women which runs the helpline number saw a huge spike in the calls.