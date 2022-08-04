Campaign against Agnipath scheme from Aug 7: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said his farmers' group would begin a campaign against the Centre's new military recruitment scheme Agnipath from August 7.

Addressing a farmers' congregation in the Tikri area of Baghpat district in western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Tikait said the "fight with the Central government and the Uttar Pradesh government" over the issue was yet to begin.

"The campaign against the Agnipath scheme will begin on August 7 and continue for over a week," the BKU national spokesperson said, seeking support of the farming community.