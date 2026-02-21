Campaigning ends for civic polls in 48 urban bodies across Jharkhand

Campaigning for elections to 48 municipal bodies across Jharkhand concluded at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with polling scheduled to take place in a single phase on Monday, 23 February. Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while counting is set to begin at 8 a.m. on 27 February.

The elections cover nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 Nagar Panchayats. Voters will elect mayors and chairpersons as well as ward councillors in 1,087 wards.

However, results in 38 wards across 16 urban bodies have already been decided uncontested after only one candidate remained in each of those seats. The respective returning officers have declared those candidates elected.

Following nomination, scrutiny and withdrawals, 6,288 candidates remain in the race. This includes 560 candidates contesting for mayoral and chairperson posts and 5,728 for ward councillor positions. Earlier, 38 candidates withdrew their nominations, while 424 nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny.

With the campaign period over, public meetings, rallies and processions are no longer permitted, though candidates may continue door-to-door outreach until polling day.

The State Election Commission said all arrangements have been finalised for the conduct of the polls. Polling personnel began leaving for their assigned stations in several districts on Saturday, while others are scheduled to depart on Sunday.

Voting will be conducted through ballot papers, and there will be no option for “None of the Above” (NOTA). Electors must cast their vote for one of the contesting candidates.