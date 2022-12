I speak a lot against the BJP but it makes no difference to BJP supporters. Some of them might even compliment me. They say: ‘Yogendraji, you are a nice man, you speak well, but you are on the wrong side.’ But when you poke fun at them, they get irritated, they can’t stand jokes…

Yes, comedy can be powerful. It can help build narratives. The BJP also used comedy to lampoon the Congress and its leaders. The comic image and one-liners endure. Even now, when I’m walking through an airport, somebody will smile, wave at me and quote my own line to me, “Ambani ko hi bana dete PM”. So, yeah, the BJP, which used comedy so effectively to attack the Congress, will certainly be scared to be the butt of jokes…

Isn’t it already? Who changes clothes five times a day? Who goes to meet his mother with six cameramen? Only a very strange person will choreograph the act of giving way to ambulances or wave at non-existent people or place cameras in an empty cave meant for meditation? Somebody had gone to interview the Prime Minister. A Doordarshan staffer present there confided—thankfully, he is no longer there—that the Prime Minister spent 15 minutes before the interview giving directions on how to fix the cameras and lights. Imagine the Prime Minister of India fussing over camera angles… tell me, don’t people see this?

On the contrary, they couldn’t avoid it if they tried. You and I also ride in cars, but the PM’s car has lights installed to create a dramatic halo-like effect while he is inside. Yes, people see it.

I’m always reminded of the emperor without clothes. You know the story in which a garment is woven and the emperor told that only the honest will be able to see it. Neither the emperor nor the people dare admit that the emperor was actually without clothes. Everyone was praising the ostensibly glittering garment when a child spoke up and said the emperor was naked. I believe a day will come when children will be the first to say he is lying.

I was amused to see the charade of travelling in a metro train with school children in uniform on a Sunday. It was choreographed to show that the PM was travelling in the same compartment with schoolgoing children. But which school remains open on Sundays?!

…but I’m digressing; I was to grill you like those TV anchors, remember? So, tell me honestly, are you seeking a Congress ticket? Are you joining the Congress or politics?

Sir, never! I have no interest in politics; I’m not cut out for it. Supporting a cause is one thing but joining a party or politics something else. The day an artist joins a party or identifies with a political ideology, his objectivity is finished. I love comedy and know how to tell jokes. I’ll be happy to excel in my field. I’m not even among the top five… hopefully, I’ll get there some day.