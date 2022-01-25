Can reduce Juhi Chawla's 5G suit fine, but on one condition: Delhi HC

A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said: "We will make it Rs 2 lakh but that comes with another condition. Considering that your client is a celebrity, she should do some public work. Her status should be implied for some good of society. She could do a programme for the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA)."



Representing Chawla, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, argued that the petitioner had raised a genuine concern on the impact of 5G technology on the human body. If the cost amount could be waived, his client could go back to pursue the cause, he said.



Later, he said he would seek her instructions on the suggestion made by the court.



Further, issuing notice to the DLSA Secretary, the court listed the case for further hearing on January 27.



On January 21, the DSLSA approached the court seeking the execution of the order, in which Chawla and two others were directed to deposit Rs 20 lakh fine imposed in relation to a lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology.