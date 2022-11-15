Can restrictions be imposed on public functionaries? SC reserves order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on whether restrictions can be imposed on a public functionary's right to freedom of speech and expression.



A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the arguments of Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and lawyers from other parties on the matter.



The bench also comprised Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, "How can we frame a code of conduct for legislators? We would be encroaching into the powers of the legislature and the executive," Justice Gavai observed.