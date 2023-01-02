Can restrictions be imposed on public functionaries? SC to pronounce judgment on Tuesday

The court had noted that irrespective of what Article 19 (2) may say, there is a constitutional culture in the country where there is an inherent limitation or a restriction on what people holding responsible positions say.



Article 19(2) relates to the powers of the State to make laws imposing reasonable restrictions on the exercise of the right to freedom of speech and expression in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of the country, public order, decency, morality etc.



"It is inherent and there is no need for this court to give a code of conduct on that. Any person holding a public office or is public servant, there is an unwritten rule and it is part of constitutional culture that they impose a self restriction and not blabber things which are very disparaging or insulting to our other countrymen.



"There is something like a constitutional restriction or limitation inherent in such persons. This must be inculcated in our political society and our civic life," Justice Nagarathna, who was part of the five-judge bench, had observed orally.



A three-judge bench had on October 5, 2017 referred to the the Constitution bench various issues for adjudication, including whether a public functionary or a minister can claim freedom of speech while expressing views on sensitive matters.