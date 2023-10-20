Canada evacuates 41 diplomats from India: FM Melanie Joly

Canada evacuated its 41 diplomats and 42 accompanying dependents from India after New Delhi "threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity", Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said.

Addressing a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, the Canadian Foreign Minister said: "I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unilaterally remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by tomorrow, October 20."

"India's decision to declare persona non grata is unreasonable. But we will not retaliate," Joly said while responding to a media query on whether Canada will retaliate by requiring India to reduce its diplomatic headcount in Canada, Xinhua news agency reported.

Joly, who spoke alongside Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller, said that only 21 Canadian diplomats would be stationed in India from now onwards.