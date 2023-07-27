Canadian Prime Minister overhauls cabinet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced major changes to his cabinet, introducing new ministers of defence and public safety.

According to the announcement on Wednesday, the cabinet retains 38 ministers, in addition to the Prime Minister.

A total of 23 ministers were tasked with new roles, including Bill Blair as Minister of National Defence, Dominic LeBlanc as Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, and Sean Fraser as Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Xinhua news agency reported.