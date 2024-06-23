Cancellation of NEET-PG, UGC-NET "final nails" in an incompetent system: Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Sunday, 23 June, said the cancellation of the NEET-PG examination and the UGC-NET were not one-off events "but the final nails in the coffin of an incompetent and broken system of centralised selection."

Stalin, whose party the DMK is opposed to NEET on grounds of social justice among others, called for joint efforts to ensure making school education the base for careers.

The cancellation of NEET-PG and UGC-NET has thrown thousands of our doctors into "deep despair".

"Let us not forget the fact that these happenings are not one-off events but the final nails in the coffin of an incompetent and broken system of centralised selection," he said in a post on X.