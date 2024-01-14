Cancer patient allegedly dies in Rajasthan after oxygen supply stops owing to power cut
Medical and health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar says a proper investigation regarding the case has been ordered
Rajasthan medical and health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar on Saturday issued awaited posting orders (APO) notices to three health officials following the death of a cancer patient after a disruption in oxygen supply owing to a power cut.
The minister issued the APO against senior medical officer Dr Kuldeep and two nurses, Omaram and Manisha. The patient was a 24-year-old youth who passed away on Friday morning after the oxygen supply was disrupted owing to power cuts at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur.
The minister said a proper investigation regarding the case has been ordered.
Relatives of the deceased said the oxygen supply stopped after there were power cuts, which led to the death of the patient.
They said the deceased was the only son in the family. After the incident, angry family members created a ruckus outside the hospital and accused the management of negligence.
A video of the dying patient has also surfaced on social media.
