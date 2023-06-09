Canine experts seek end to practice of using police dogs for VIP events

The practice of using combat canines for ceremonial drills like presenting flowers to greet VIPs should be stopped and they must only be utilised for specific tasks of catching suspects and sniffing contraband and IEDs, a panel comprising police dog experts has recommended.

The specialists have suggested that a separate "demo dog unit" could instead be raised for performing in jamborees to entertain the audience during the regimental functions of the police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The panel of experts, drawn from various state and central police forces apart from the Army, made the recommendation during the last two national police K9 seminars, the last being held in February this year.

Police dog units are referred to as K9.