Cannabis plant without flowering or fruiting tops can't be considered 'ganja': Bombay HC

According to the NCB, it had carried out searches at Kadu's residence in April 2021 and recovered a green leafy substance in three packets weighing a total of 48 kg.

The NCB claimed the green leafy substance was ganja and that since the total weight of the contraband recovered was 48 kg, it fell under the definition of commercial quantity.

Justice Dangre, while relying on the definition of ganja under the NDPS Act, said, Ganja is the flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant and when the flowering or fruiting tops are not accompanied then the seeds and leaves of the plant are to be excluded.

It is implied that if seeds and leaves are accompanied by tops by way of flowering or fruiting then it would amount to ganja. But when the seeds and leaves are not accompanied by the tops then this will not be considered as ganja, the court said.

In the present case, the NCB has alleged that the substance seized from the accused person's house was a green leafy substance and there is no reference of the flowering and fruiting of tops, Justice Dangre said.

The court also noted that strangely, the report of analysis refers to samples (sent by NCB) being a heterogeneous mixture of flowering and fruiting tops, bits of leaves, stem and stalk along with seeds of plant.

The discrepancy in what was seized and what was analysed, prima facie satisfy me that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the applicant (Kadu) is not guilty of offences of dealing in commercial quantity, Justice Dangre said.