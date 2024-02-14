"Cannot treat farmers like criminals": economist Madhura Swaminathan

As the head of the Economic Analysis Unit at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Bengaluru, Madhura Swaminathan called upon scientists to collaborate with farmers and honour her father's legacy by addressing the challenges faced by the agricultural community.

She urged those present in her audience to engage with the farmers and find solutions rather than treating them as lawbreakers: "I request all of you, the leading scientists of India, we have to talk to our annadatas (food producers); we cannot treat them as criminals. We have to find solutions. This is my request."

"I think if we have to continue and honour M.S. Swaminathan, we have to take the farmers with us in whatever strategy we’re planning for the future," she added.

She went on to share a statement from M.S. Swaminathan dated November 2021, expressing happiness over the government's decision to repeal the contentious farm laws.

In the statement, M.S. Swaminathan had emphasised the importance of the (C2 + 50 per cent) formula in the National Commission on Farmers' reports and had stressed the need for concurrent attention on production, procurement and prices for the future of Indian agriculture.

The event also featured M.S. Swaminathan's other daughter, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, who shared insights into their father's contributions to agriculture and the importance of a pro-poor, pro-women and pro-nature approach in farming policies.