Can't allow sale of firecrackers: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it cannot allow the sale of firecrackers when there is already "enough" pollution in the national capital.

The court's verbal observation came while dealing with a petition by the Delhi Fireworks Shopkeepers Association, a group of traders with a "permanent" licence to possess and sell crackers.

The petitioner's counsel said the grievance of the traders was with respect to the ban on the storage of firecrackers as it was allegedly resulting in harassment.

During the hearing, the court said it would ask authorities to seal the traders' premises being used for storage of firecrackers to ensure that there is no pilferage.

"The state must be involved in the sealing process so that there is no pilferage," Justice Sanjeev Narula said. "We are not going to allow you to sell. There is enough pollution in this city," the judge added.