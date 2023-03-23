'Can't assert right on land', SC on SCBA plea for land allotment for lawyers' chambers

"However, we leave it open for the Supreme Court on its administrative side to take appropriate decisions bearing in mind the needs of the institution for the present and the future," said the bench.



The bench noted that SCBA's prayer for conversion of the entire area near the Bhagwandas Road as the Supreme Court block also could not be granted as such directions cannot be issued on the judicial side. Detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.



On March 17, the Supreme Court had observed that a signal must not go to the government that the court can bulldoze its authority by passing judicial orders, while hearing the SCBA plea.