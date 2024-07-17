Can't avoid destiny, death is inevitable: Bhole Baba on Hathras stampede

Self-styled godman Bhole Baba on Wednesday said he is "very disturbed" by the Hathras stampede, but nobody can avoid what is destined and everyone has to die one day.

“Honee ko kaun taal sakta hai (who can avoid the inevitable),” he told PTI Videos, a fortnight after 121 people died in a stampede at a satsang (religious gathering) which he presided over.

“Jo aaya hai use ek din to jaana bhi hai, bhale hee koi aagey peechey ho,” he added. Roughly translated, this means that everyone has to die one day, only the time is not certain.

Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari, whose original name is Surajpal, also repeated the claim made earlier by him through his lawyer A.P. Singh that there was a “conspiracy” behind the stampede.

"After the 2 July incident, I was very depressed and disturbed. But nobody can avoid what has to happen... What my lawyer and eyewitnesses said about the poisonous spray is completely true, there has definitely been a conspiracy," he said.