Can't ban promise of freebies by political parties, amount to overreach: Election Commission to SC

"The Election Commission cannot regulate state policies and decisions which may be taken by the winning party when they form the government. Such an action without enabling provisions in the law, would be an overreach of powers."



The EC clarified that it does not have power to deregister a political party, except on three grounds, which were outlined by the top court in case of Indian National Congress Vs Institute of Social Welfare and others (2002).



The grounds are -- registration obtained on fraud and forgery, party ceased to have faith and allegiance to the Constitution, and any other alike ground.



The EC added that it has also made recommendations to the law ministry to enable it to exercise the power to de-register a political party and to issue necessary orders regulating registration and de-registration of political parties.