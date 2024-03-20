Can't be my way or highway: India slams UFC model on UNSC reforms

India on Tuesday, 19 March slammed the Uniting for Consensus (UFC) model on UNSC reforms, citing that it won't empower Africa or Global South nations or change permanent seat membership.

The UFC, which comprises 12 countries and two observers, including a P5 nation, stands against the idea advocated by a majority of the UN member states -- which is an expansion in the permanent and non-permanent categories of an expanded Security Council.

Some of the countries in the group -- nicknamed the Coffee Club -- include Mexico, Pakistan, Canada, Turkey and China as one of its Observer members.

"How does the model represent Africa, Latin America, and Asia?... When Africa itself is asking for an expansion in both categories of membership, isn't it uncalled for to do just what Africa was subjected to in perpetuity in the past, which is deciding on their behalf?" India's Permanent Representative at the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, asked.

Africa, a 54-member group, has called for an expansion in both categories of an expanded United Nations Security Council.

While espousing the principle of sovereign equality, India also asked why the "UFC model is content to relegate the delegations of the Global South to the category of non-permanent seats"

Speaking on behalf of G4 -- which includes Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan -- Ambassador Kamboj said that the expansion of the council in both categories is "absolutely essential".