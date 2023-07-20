Can't deny promotion on HIV status: Allahabad HC

In a significant verdict, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has ruled that an HIV positive person, if otherwise fit to perform his/her duty, cannot be denied promotion.

“A person’s HIV status cannot be a ground for denial of promotion as it would be discriminatory and would violate the principles laid down in Articles 14 (right to equality), 16 (right to non-discrimination in state employment) and 21 (right to life),” observed a bench of Justices D.K. Upadhyaya and Om Prakash Shukla, setting aside a May 24 order of a single-judge bench, which rejected a CRPF constable’s plea challenging the denial of promotion.

The high court directed the Central government and the CRPF to consider the constable’s promotion to the post of head constable from the same date when his juniors were promoted.