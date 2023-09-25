Can’t interfere in employment agreement between pilots, Akasa Air: DGCA to HC

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told the Delhi High Court that it cannot interfere in the employment agreement between pilots and Akasa Air, which has sought action against pilots who have resigned without serving the notice period.

The DGCA said it would be in the interest of the parties that petitioner airline, Akasa Air, complies with the mandate of the aviation regulator to maintain a limited schedule if it does not have the necessary number of pilots to maintain flight operations.

The civil aviation regulator filed its written submissions in response to a plea by the fledgling airline which has said it was in a state of crisis following the sudden and abrupt resignation of 43 pilots, who left the airline without serving the mandatory notice period.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora had reserved its order on the airline’s plea on September 19 and asked the parties to file their written submissions.