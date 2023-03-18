'Can't stay a statute like that': SC on HP anti-conversion law, gives states 3 weeks to respond

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay an anti-conversion law passed by Himachal Pradesh and also extended the time to three weeks for states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, among others, to file their response in connection with a batch of petitions challenging the validity of anti- conversion laws passed by the various states.



Senior advocate C.U. Singh, representing a petitioner, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that Himachal Pradesh has re-enacted the same provision that was earlier struck down by the Himachal Pradesh High Court and sought stay on the law. The bench said that it is a matter of merit and "we can't just stay a statute like that".



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that the court had last time directed the state governments to file a reply, but none of them so far filed their response in the matter.