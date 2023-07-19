Car with BJP sticker runs over man in Ghaziabad

A car with a BJP flag and sticker ran over a man sitting on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Kavi Nagar police station area at around 12.30 p.m.

The incident was recorded by a man on his mobile phone.

In the video, the victim can be seen sitting in the middle of the road when the car ran over him.