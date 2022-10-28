Case against BJP MLA, three others for falsifying public record

In her complaint, Ruchi Verma alleged that Kushwaha has been harassing her family financially and socially after Sarita Yadav claimed that she is the second wife of one of former MLA Roshanlal Verma's sons and wants a share in property.



She alleged that Kushwaha took away a register from the tehsil office and included the name of Sarita Yadav as the wife of Roshanlal Verma's dead son Vinod Verma.



The former MLA's family has refused to accept Sarita Yadav as their dead son's second wife.



The FIR was lodged at the Nigohi police station under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 218 (formation of false record by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.



The BJP MLA had earlier claimed that the allegations against him have been levelled out of political malice.