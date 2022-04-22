Case booked in medical PG seats blocking scam in Telangana

Telangana police on Friday registered a case for blocking of Post Graduate (PG) medical seats at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).



On a complaint by KNRUHS Registrar Praveen Kumar at Matwada police station in Warangal, police registered a case of cheating against some private medical colleges.



Nearly 45 seats were reportedly blocked in some colleges in the names of students from northern states under Convenor quota or free seats based on merit in NEET PG exam. When the university authorities reached out to the students whose names the seats had been blocked, they claimed that they had never sought admission at the KNRUHS.

Some private colleges are suspected to be involved in the scam to transfer the blocked seats to NRI quota to earn huge money.