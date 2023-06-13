Cases against Congress leaders to 'divert attention' from charges against Kerala CM: Congress

Irked over the cases lodged against its senior leaders, including the KPCC president, the Congress in Kerala on Tuesday accused the ruling CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to 'divert attention' from the various allegations against him and intimidate the opposition by such moves.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan said the probe against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran in a cheating case involving controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was a "deliberate attempt" to divert attention from the various criminal allegations against the CM Vijayan.

"The case against the KPCC president is a false one. It was lodged after fabricating evidence and intimidating witnesses to give false evidence. For that the officer properly investigating the case was replaced with one who was close to the ruling Left," Satheesan alleged while speaking to reporters in Kochi.