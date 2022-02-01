Cash, liquor, poll freebies worth Rs 10.13 cr seized in Goa

Cash, liquor and election freebies worth Rs 10.13 crore has been seized in Goa by various government agencies up to Monday, the state's Chief Electoral Officer.



Addressing a press conference, CEO Kunal (who goes only by his first name) also said that in all 9,361 fresh names had been added to the electoral rolls, taking the total number of voters for the February 14 assembly elections to 11,64,224.



"So far as on date, Rs 10.13 crore total worth of cash, liquor, freebies, etc has been seized by different agencies. This includes Rs 6.30 crore in cash, liquor valued at Rs 2.44 crore, drugs valued at Rs 1.06 crore, Rs 0.2 crore of precious metal and freebies worth Rs 0.30 crore," he said, adding that 81 flying squads were in operation in the coastal state to keep tabs on election-related irregularities.