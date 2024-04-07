Rs 4 crore in cash seized from alleged supporters of BJP candidate in TN

A flying squad seized Rs 4 crore from three persons who were on their way to Tirunelveli in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, police and election officials said on Sunday.

The office of the state chief electoral officer (CEO) said the income tax department would launch a detailed investigation into the matter.

The three persons had boarded a train to Tirunelveli from Egmore. The team of officials intercepted them at nearby Tambaram late last night and found Rs 4 crore in their possession, but no valid documents to carry that amount of cash.

The three are suspected to be supporters of the BJP's Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran, and have been detained for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK in the state took up the matter with the CEO, seeking action against Nagendran.