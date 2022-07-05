'Casinos over common people': Congress slams govt for withdrawing GST exemption on wheat flour, dairy products

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government for its decision to withdraw GST exemptions on items such as pre-packed wheat flour, curd and buttermilk, and asked why further deliberations were ordered for deciding the tax rate for casinos but not for things consumed by lower and middle income groups.



Party leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government over GST rates, and said a single, low tax rate would help reduce the burden on the poor and the middle class.



Highlighting that the GST rate on diamonds is at 1.5 per cent, while that on health insurance was 18 per cent and hospital rooms was five per cent, he again dubbed the GST as "Gabbar Singh Tax" and said it shows who the prime minister cares for.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the Narendra Modi government's decisions over the last eight years prove how a regime's "cluelessness and incapability" can single-handedly destroy a nation's economic potential.



"The GST, which was planned as a progressive tax structure, has been so badly mishandled that rationalising it will be a long and painful process," he said.



Several improvements are needed in the current GST structure but instead of focusing on fixing that, the BJP-led government seems hell-bent on making the lives of the common person "miserable", he alleged.



"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cruelly abandoned low-and- middle-income groups in the name of tax rationalisation. In the 47th GST Council meeting last week, a series of rate revisions was announced, most of which will adversely affect low-and-middle-income groups," Vallabh said.