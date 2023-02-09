Catering staffer beaten to death over food in Delhi's Rohini

According to police, Thakur was beaten up by two men after he failed to come up with food plates for people who were with the DJ during a function. A fight broke out between him and two other people and he was hit on his head with a plastic crate, Garg said.



A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Prashant Vihar Police Station, they said.



Investigation so far has revealed that four people were present at the spot when the fight happened, police said.



Two of them are being interrogated and the role of all suspects is being ascertained. Multiple teams have been constituted to nab the two accused who are absconding, police added.